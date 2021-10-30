Malabar Gold & Diamonds inaugurates its third showroom in Singapore

Malabar Gold and Diamonds, through its’ Brides of India campaigns, has strengthened its position as a wedding jeweller of repute

Leading jewellery retailer, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, recently launched its third store in Singapore. The grand showroom was virtually inaugurated by MP Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group on Wednesday, October 20.

The brand-new outlet unveils a large collection of traditional as well as contemporary designer jewellery collections that will leave customers spell-bound with their awe-inspiring beauty and classic designs. Malabar Gold and Diamonds, through its’ Brides of India campaigns, has strengthened its position as a wedding jeweller of repute.

The store will offer unique and bespoke bridal jewellery solutions to celebrate the brides with varied collections that cater to different sensibilities of new-age brides across regions.

The new outlet will also exhibit a wide range of diverse and trendy designs in gold jewellery, IGI certified diamonds and precious gem jewellery from over 20 countries. M P Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group, said: “We are excited about this launch as it adds yet another feather to the hat with our expansion into the Far East.

We now have a total of seven outlets in the Far East with four in Malaysia and three in Singapore and we continue embarking on this journey by further expanding in the region, with two new outlets due for launch in Malaysia, before close of this year.”