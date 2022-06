Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Bonin Islands - EMSC

By Reuters Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 11:37 AM

June 21 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6 earthquake struck the Bonin Islands, Japan region on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37 miles), the EMSC said. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)