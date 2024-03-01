UAE

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Arabian Sea

The quake took place at 9.29pm UAE time

by Web Desk

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 9:54 PM

Last updated: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 9:57 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 was recorded in the Arabian Sea on Friday, as per the National Centre of Meteorology.

The quake is reported to have taken place at 9.29pm UAE time, according to the stations of the National Seismic Network affiliated with the NCM.

