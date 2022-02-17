Look: Sharjah Safari opens; home to over 50,000 animals, 100,000 African trees

The park is located within the Al Bardi Reserve in the city of Al Dhaid
The Sharjah Safari has opened its gate to public.
Said to be the world’s largest safari outside Africa, the attraction is home to 120 species animals and over 100,000 African trees.
The Safari has around 50,000 animals, including lions, the two-horned rhinos, crocodiles, gazelles, giraffes and elephants.
It also has a large natural lake as well as restaurants, cafes, conference hall, safari visitors camp and more.
The park is located within the Al Bardi Reserve in the city of Al Dhaid, which has an area of 16 square kilometres
