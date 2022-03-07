Living the happy life

Healthcare professionals highlight the do’s and don’ts of managing a stress-free life to ensure health and wellbeing

Dr. Mohammed Yousef, Specialist Psychiatrist, MBBS, DPM, MD (Psychiatry), Aster Clinic, Al Muteena, Deira

We live in times of extreme activity where sometimes managing the work-life balance can prove elusive, leading to long-term health issues. As the pandemic has shown, those of us who have been able to manage and recalibrate their daily work routine, have emerged healthier and happier. One can thus, think of mental health as the ability to adapt in challenging situations by effectively managing our thoughts and emotions. This ability allows us to continue pursuing worthy goals and behaving in line with our values. Therefore, mental health is not something you have, it is something that one develops through regular practice.

The ingredients of a stress-free life that contains equal portions of health and wellbeing, can be broken down further into three major components: cognitive health, emotional health, and behavioral health. Each of these components interacts with and influences the others, and they are all imperative to overall wellbeing. Keeping our life in equilibrium influences how we think, feel, and behave in daily life. It also affects our ability to cope with stress, overcome challenges, build relationships, and recover from life’s setbacks and hardships.

Below are excerpts from doctors sharing their views on the importance of living a stress free and healthy life.

Dr. Arun Kumar K, Specialist Psychiatrist, MBBS, MD, DNB (Psychiatry), Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC)

*What is mental health?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) definition in 1948, health is defined as a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood. The WHO definition of mental health is a state of well-being in which the individual realises his or her own abilities to cope with the normal stresses of life and to also work productively and fruitfully to make contributions to his or her community.

Dr. M Thenral, Specialist Psychiatrist, MBBS, MD (Psychiatry), Aster Clinic, Al Muteena, Deira, Aster Clinic, Al Qusais (Damascus St.)

*What happens if we ignore mental health?

If you neglect mental health, it is easy to neglect physical health. Chronic stress has been linked with a higher risk of strokes, heart attacks and obesity. Ignoring mental health can impair the quality of your life as ignoring it can cause anxiety, depression and many other psychological issues.

Dr. Asgar Alam, Specialist Psychiatrist, MBBS, MD (Psychiatry), Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens, Aster Clinic, JLT

*How does mental health affect on our behaviour?

Mental health affects how we think, feel, and act. Our thoughts, emotions, and actions (behaviour) are all interdependent and influence each other. It is all maintained by the co-ordinated functions of the brain involving neural connections and neural chemicals (neurotransmitters). This balance can be affected by multiple reasons, some are biologically predisposed, and others are due to changes in the psychological and social environment. These may get affected in stressful situations or even in the absence of stress.

Arfa Banu Khan, Clinical Psychologist, Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC)

*What are the symptoms we need to watch out for in ourselves to ensure our mental health and wellbeing?

Early symptoms of mental health disturbance may manifest:

Our thinking

(Worrying about the future/ having pessimistic views/ low self-esteem or confidence/ thoughts of hopelessness and helplessness, suspiciousness of others or environment, paranoid ideas, obsession with cleanliness, contamination, or increased health concerns, or worries about illnesses)

Our emotions/ feelings

(Feeling sad most of the time, nothing seems pleasurable, being on the edge, nervous/ anxious, fearful in certain situations like closed spaces/ crowds or while in social situations, getting easily angry/ irritable, feeling empty or lack of emotions or one can be extremely happy or cheerful for no reasons, or being sensitive, frequent mood swings)

Our behaviours

(Anger outbursts, harming self or others, decreased communication with others, or being too social, avoiding situations or responsibilities, absenteeism, repeatedly seeking reassurances, repeated hospital visits, repeated behaviours like frequent handwashing or checking of locks/stoves etc, being self-absorbed, muttering or smiling to self, being very vigilant about the surrounding)

Our sleep

(Excess or decreased)

Our appetite

(decreased or increased food intake), changes in desires or libido

Frequent health issues for which no medical diagnosis could be made (headaches, body pains, tiredness, gastric complaints, chest symptoms, breathing difficulty, etc)

Increase in use of substances like alcohol and smoking

*What is the best way to improve my mental wellbeing?

Mental well-being is an important determinant of the quality of life. Adopting a healthy lifestyle is one of the ways to improve mental health. Stress is an inevitable part of life. Having adequate sleep, balanced diet, regular physical activity, connecting with friends and family, picking up a new skill or engaging in hobbies can help with stress relief. Hobbies are effective stress busters. Hobbies help us to unplug, unwind and add fun and purpose to our breaks, liberating us from monotony and burn-out.

*Taking time out for a hobby or a passion that excites and rejuvenates me. How important is this for my mental wellbeing?

Hobbies aren't meant just for leisure time, they become more important and meaningful during demanding and challenging times. Taking time out and squeezing a hobby into a hectic schedule makes a huge difference. Hobbies could be anything depending on a passion of a person. Hobbies redeem the personal space and make the ‘me time’ more gratifying. When engaging in a hobby, the brain releases a lot of feel-good chemicals like endorphins, epinephrine and dopamine that help to reduce stress and anxiety and also enhance self-esteem and motivation, leaving us rejuvenated. If you are not very certain about your interests and hobbies, it’s never too late to explore and learn a new skill.

*How to talk to and help someone with mental health issues such as depression or anxiety?

Do’s:

The most important thing to do when you suspect someone is feeling depressed or anxious is to initiate a conversation. Hear them out, spend time and listen to them. You don’t have to solve or do anything, just listen and try to understand what they want to say.

Making them feel that there is someone 'to talk to' makes a difference.

Don’ts:

Being judgmental

Dismissive when approached

Being very casual about it

Giving wrong advice like taking time off from work for a while/sabbatical, quitting jobs, using substances like alcohol or smoking, asking them to do some activities and worst of all saying ‘it’s all in their head’ — of course it is in the head as the brain is one of the most vital and complex organs. Hence, the mechanism is tricky to understand. Let’s leave that to the experts or scientists.

*When to seek help from a mental health professional?

Remember, what your mind does not know, the eyes cannot see. Hence, know the signs and symptoms of depression and anxiety. Not all sadness is depression and not all depression has sadness. For depression, look for symptoms like feeling low or dull, suicidal thoughts, withdrawn behaviour, feeling tired or exhausted, anger outburst and irritable, feeling too emotional or crying, forgetfulness and having bad thoughts frequently, feeling helpless and worthless, and sometimes hopeless. Lack of sleep or excess sleepiness, stress eating or loss of appetite. At times there are no triggers or causes.

People with anxiety may have an occurrence of excess fear, panic attacks, feeling on the edge and out of control. Sometimes they would let anxiety take precedence or control of usual life events, avoid situations and work, withdraw oneself into an established comfort zone like home or room. If any or all of these symptoms persists for more than two weeks or worsen, then it’s important to seek help and support from a mental health professional, clinical psychiatrist or clinical psychologist.

The sooner we detect the problem, the earlier we treat it. It’s the delay that leads to worsening of symptoms and longer recoveries.

*How important is connecting with people for our mental health, especially in the backdrop of the pandemic?

Humans cannot live alone as having and maintaining interpersonal relationships is a vital need of human beings. Due to the pandemic, our social life was restricted which led to a lot of emotional imbalance in us — not being able to meet loved ones and friends during the time of need, made most of us feel isolated and lonely. So, to have balanced emotions and a platform to share and express ourselves, we need to be connected with people around us.

*I feel quite low sometimes, should I see a therapist?

Feeling low sometimes is okay. If you had a tough day or any argument and you are able to cope up with it in a day or so, that is fine. On the other hand, if you feel lonely without any trigger or while being around people and are not able to focus on anything, and if it is affecting you personally and professionally then it’s time to seek professional help to know more about other symptoms associated with it.