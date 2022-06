KUWAIT PETROLEUM CEO SAYS NOT SEEING HUGE DEMAND INCREASE, OUR CUSTOMERS HAVE BEEN OURS FOR DECADES AND WE HAVEN'T SEEN A BIG SWITCH YET

By Reuters Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 10:43 AM

KUWAIT PETROLEUM CEO SAYS NOT SEEING HUGE DEMAND INCREASE, OUR CUSTOMERS HAVE BEEN OURS FOR DECADES AND WE HAVEN'T SEEN A BIG SWITCH YET