KUWAIT PETROLEUM CEO SAYS KUWAIT HAS TAKEN FIRST STEPS TO OFFSHORE EXPLORATION, THE FIRST OFFSHORE RIG HAS ARRIVED AND WILL SPUD SOON

By Reuters Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 10:43 AM

