KUWAIT PETROLEUM CEO SAYS IS IN THE COMMISSIONING STAGES OF NEW REFINERY, DEMAND IS COMING IN TERMS OF PRODUCTS AND THIS WILL PROVIDE THAT

By Reuters Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 10:49 AM

KUWAIT PETROLEUM CEO SAYS IS IN THE COMMISSIONING STAGES OF NEW REFINERY, DEMAND IS COMING IN TERMS OF PRODUCTS AND THIS WILL PROVIDE THAT