Kuwait committed to hydrocarbon investment to meet demand -Kuwait Petroleum

By Reuters Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 11:31 AM

DOHA, June 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait is committed to investing to meet increasing demand for hydrocarbons and is at the commissioning stage of a new refinery, Kuwait Petroleum's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"Kuwait can go higher than current output and is ready to meet any increases OPEC authorises," Nawaf Saud al-Sabah told the Qatar Economic Forum hosted by Bloomberg in the capital Doha.

He also said the first offshore rig had arrived in Kuwait and would begin drilling soon. (Reporting by Andrew Mills and Yousef Saba, writing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely)