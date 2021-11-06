Kim is still my wife, Kanye West says

Rassie van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 94, while Kagiso Rabada took a hat trick
Sports57 minutes ago
Seems like the relationship is still not fully over for Grammy winner Kanye West with his wife Kim Kardashian, as he says she is still his ‘wife’, despite their ongoing divorce.
West, aka Ye, recently appeared in an interview on Revolt TV’s ‘Drink Champs’ where he talked about music, money, fashion and family, but the part about his relationship with Kim seemed to cause the most buzz.
As per TMZ, the dad of four says Kim is still his wife because there 'ain’t no paperwork'. The two have been going through a divorce, which has remained very amicable for several months now, but it hasn’t yet been finalised.
Fans and followers have seen both of them supporting each other in recent career endeavours. Kim supported Ye at ‘Donda’ listening events and Kanye joined Kim in NYC when she hosted ‘SNL.’
However, despite all of those things, the divorce was still moving forward and most recently, Kim bought the couple’s Hidden Hills estate from Kanye for$23 million, which was a sure sign the divorce won’t be called off.
On a related note, Kim has been making headlines for the past few days for her secret outings with comedian Pete Davidson. The two were first spotted at Knott’s Berry Farm in CA before hitting a restaurant in NYC for a dinner date.
Rassie van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 94, while Kagiso Rabada took a hat trick
Sports57 minutes ago
The new list will come into effect from Sunday, November 7
coronavirus1 hour ago
Seventeen victims were taken by ambulance to hospitals after the crush began, 11 of whom were in cardiac arrest
World1 hour ago
Investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the accused
World1 hour ago
Protesters condemn government leaders around the world, saying the climate talks so far have failed to produce the fast action needed
World2 hours ago
Reliance, PVR promise ‘unique’ cinema experience
Entertainment2 hours ago
As the pet grew up, it began to chase neighbourhood chicken and ducks to kill or eat them.
Americas2 hours ago
Most fitness experts agree that walking 10,000 steps a day is a healthy habit, but relying on this one mantra will not make one fit
Long Reads2 hours ago