Joyalukkas shopper wins big in DSF

The draw was held at Global Village, Dubai. Rajan was presented with his winnings by Justin Sunny — general manager, International Operations, Joyalukkas Jewellery.

During this DSF, Joyalukkas continues to be the most preferred jewellery shopping experience for customers. With more winnings and joyful celebrations, the participation of shoppers has been immense so far. Rajan was announced as the quarter kilo winner for raffle draw.

The raffles and retail promotions will run until January 29. John Paul Alukkas, managing director, International Operations, Joyalukkas Group, said: “The participations and support have been truly outstanding and deeply satisfying. I congratulate Rajan on being the lucky winner of quarter kilo raffle draw. All our customers deserve a chance to win big for shopping with us and we look forward to giving away prizes to more shoppers during this DSF.”

During DSF, a total of 25 kg gold will be given as prizes to 100 winners. Customers can double their chances of winning on purchase of diamond and pearl jewellery with two raffle coupons on every Dh500 worth of purchase.