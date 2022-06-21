International Yoga Day 2022: 5 Television celebrities who practise yoga to stay fit

By ANI Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 10:10 AM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): A lot of people swear by Yoga to stay fit and healthy. Known for its healing techniques and proven benefits, Yoga has now become an integral part of a lot of people's lives. Like Bollywood celebrities, Television stars are also ardent believers in the magic of Yoga. On the occasion of World Yoga Day, let's take a look at some of television's big names who proudly call themselves 'Yoginis':

1. Rubina Dilaik

Rubina hails from the mountains in Himachal Pradesh and has time and again advocated for the consumption of healthy, organic and natural food. Rubina has been practising yoga for quite many years now and continues to do her 'asanas' every morning. She keeps giving a sneak peek into her yoga sessions with her husband Abhinav Shukla on Instagram.

2. Aashka Goradia

A yoga lover, Aashka Goradia took a break from her acting career a few years ago to become a full-time yogi and an entrepreneur. Aashka and her husband Brent Goble keep giving 'fit couple goals' on Instagram as they keep posting pictures of them doing Yoga together. In fact, Aashka runs a yoga studio in Goa and she also keeps organising virtual classes.

3. Kavita Kaushik

'F.I.R' actress Kavita Kaushik is a fitness enthusiast and she attributes Yoga to her toned body. Kavita keeps giving fans a peek into her fitness journey through her Instagram posts.

4. Abigail Pande

Inspired by her best friend Aashka Goradia, Abigail has been preaching the benefits of Yoga through her Instagram posts and videos. Abigail is also one of the very few people in India who has been trying to raise awareness about 'Nude Yoga'.

5. Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', keeps inspiring her fans with pictures and videos doing different Yoga 'asanas'. Known for having a toned body, Aamna gives credit to Yoga for helping her in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. (ANI)