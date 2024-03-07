International Women’s Day: Women spearheading progress in STEM

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 11:03 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 11:17 PM

Women are pioneers inspiring generations in every field; and making major advancements in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). My co-authors and I honour and highlight women in STEM through a publication in the current issue of the scientific journal Nature. 'Space and nuclear pioneers show the value of empowering women in STEM' focuses on the achievements of women in two thriving STEM sectors, the space and nuclear sector. My co-authors are Safa Siddiqui, a nuclear engineer and electrical engineer at Bruce Power (Canada), one of the largest nuclear power plants in the world; and an advocate for women in STEM; and Dr Soyeon Yi, South Korea's first and only astronaut, and women in STEM champion.

Women making strides since the beginning of space flights

Women have been leading change right from the infancy stages of space programmes, including Katherine Johnson’s work that was crucial to Nasa's first human space flights; and the initial women in space Valentina Tereshkova, Svetlana Savitskaya, and Sally Ride.

There have been several firsts by women including by a number of fellow physicians; these include the first neurologist (and first Canadian woman) in space Dr Roberta Bondar; Dr Chiaki Mukai, the first Asian woman in space; and the first black physician and black woman in space, Dr Mae Jemison.

Other firsts include my Nature co-author, Dr Soyeon Yi; Liu Yang, the first Chinese woman astronaut/taikonaut in space; and the late Kalpana Chawla who was the first South Asian origin woman in space. Recently, Saudi Arabia took steps in diversity and inclusion by having the first Saudi woman in space Rayyanah Barnawi. This experience was made even more historic by Emiratis and Saudis meeting in space with UAE's astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi greeting Rayyanah and Ali AlQarni at the International Space Station.

Women championing space looks brighter than ever with several women astronauts ready for their next mission; and Nasa's Artemis missions including the first woman heading to the Moon.

Nuclear sector

COP28 in Dubai, highlighted the important role nuclear energy plays in addressing climate change with over 20 countries pledging to triple their nuclear energy by 2050. The UAE's major achievements includes the Barakah nuclear power plant which is the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world. Our publication highlights the fact that women have long been nuclear pioneers. One particular highlight is that our publication in Nature honours nuclear pioneer Dr Lise Meitner exactly 85 years after she first described nuclear fission in the very same Nature journal.

More needs to be done

Despite significant achievements, there is a long way to go for gender diversity and inclusion. UN Affairs indicate only around 20 per cent of the space sector are women and around 11 per cent of astronauts have been women. Similarly, with only 20.6 per cent of nuclear sector STEM roles held by women, the Nuclear Energy Agency has said that it will be difficult to meet net zero emissions unless they attract more women. My co-author Safa Siddiqui recommends girls being introduced to STEM early on as that would lay a solid foundation for a thriving and enduring career ahead.

UAE's women in STEM champions and leaders

I was born in Dubai, grew up in Dubai and Sharjah; and my inspirations have included many women including my mum who is an international freelance writer and even regularly contributed to Khaleej Times. My medical career has had several Emirati medical influences growing up, including being family friends with UAE's Kazim family which have many doctors and medical firsts for the nation, including pioneer Emirati Dr Zainab Kazim.

The space sector has several female pioneers and leaders with UAE space agency's chairwoman Sarah Al Amiri; Nora Al Matrooshi being selected as UAE's first woman astronaut candidate; and Dr Hanan Al Suwaidi being UAE's first space flight surgeon along with being a family doctor and leader in education and medicine. There are many others involved as engineers, and/or other major roles at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

Dr Farhan M. Asrar

Looking at UAE's broader STEM and diversity champions, there are several notable leaders including Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak who has long championed women's rights and empowerment; Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, supporting Prototypes for Humanity and other initiatives; Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi's leadership in the UAE; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri's leadership on the environment and climate change; and Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi who has been a champion for culture and education in the region (adding to all the pioneering work her father and Sharjah's Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, has long been doing which has been very inspirational to me).

Overall, we must continue to honour women's achievements and do what we can to support girls and women to become STEM champions.

Dubai-born Dr Farhan M. Asrar is an internationally known Canadian physician, academic and researcher in public health, space medicine, family medicine and the environment. Dr Asrar also holds senior faculty and leadership positions with the University of Toronto, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, McMaster University and the International Space University. He has taught learners and led projects involving professionals from over 30 countries and 6 continents.