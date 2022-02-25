India’s Tejas aircraft to join exercise with Royal Air Force

The light combat aircraft will join a multi-nation air drill named ‘Ex Cobra Warrior 22’

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 4:05 PM

India’s light combat aircraft Tejas will join a multi-nation air exercise named ‘Ex Cobra Warrior 22’ at Waddington, Lancashire, from March 6 to 27, when fighter aircraft from Britain and other leading air forces will share best practices and other aims, official sources said here on Friday

The exercise is aimed at providing operational exposure among the Air Forces, to enhance combat capability and forge bonds of friendship. This will be a platform for LCA Tejas to demonstrate its manoeuvrability and operational capability.

An official release said five Tejas aircraft from the IAF’s 45 Squadron will fly to Britain for the exercise, with IAF C-17 aircraft providing the necessary transport support for induction and de-induction.

The release added that the 45 Squadron was formed on November 20, 1959 at AFS Palam. The squadron emblem of Dagger with Wings was formally approved on September 16, 1961. Equipped with British-made Vampire, it was put under the command of Sqn Ldr MS Grewal as its first Commanding Officer. The squadron’s motto is 'Ajeetakshay' which means ‘Invincible in the Sky'.

The release recalled the squadron’s role in India’s history of conflict, and said it was re-equipped with Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru in July 2016, and two years later moved to Air Force Station Sulur, its present location.

“In March 2019, the squadron participated in Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2019 at Langkawi Malaysia. In February 2021, it participated in the 70th Sri Lankan Air Force Day. The unit participated in Dubai Air Show in November 2021 and in Singapore Airshow in February 22. The squadron celebrated its Diamond Jubilee in November 2019”, the release added.

