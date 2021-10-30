India: Outrage as principal hangs student off building upside down

Picture of second grader being punished goes viral

Sat 30 Oct 2021

Netizens expressed their outrage after an image of a school principal in India hanging a student off a building by his legs has gone viral.

According to AryNews, the principal, Manoj Vishwakarma, dangled the second grader, Sonu Yadav, off the first floor of the school building as a punishment.

"My son had only gone to eat gol gappa with the other kids and they were being a little naughty," the boy's father said.

"For this, the principal meted out such a punishment which could have endangered my son's life."

"Sonu is very mischievous… he bites children, he also bites teachers. His father asked us to correct him. So, we tried to scare him. He was hung upside down from the upper floor for fear," the principal said.

Vishwakarma was later arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act, according to police.