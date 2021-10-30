Kim’s health has been in focus in recent months because he has appeared noticeably thinner.
Asia22 hours ago
Netizens expressed their outrage after an image of a school principal in India hanging a student off a building by his legs has gone viral.
According to AryNews, the principal, Manoj Vishwakarma, dangled the second grader, Sonu Yadav, off the first floor of the school building as a punishment.
"My son had only gone to eat gol gappa with the other kids and they were being a little naughty," the boy's father said.
"For this, the principal meted out such a punishment which could have endangered my son's life."
ALSO READ:
"Sonu is very mischievous… he bites children, he also bites teachers. His father asked us to correct him. So, we tried to scare him. He was hung upside down from the upper floor for fear," the principal said.
Vishwakarma was later arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act, according to police.
Kim’s health has been in focus in recent months because he has appeared noticeably thinner.
Asia22 hours ago
Kerala minister has urged people in the area not to panic.
Asia1 day ago
Das first took the helm in December 2018
Asia1 day ago
He also offered words of caution to those who think the BJP might be overthrown
Asia1 day ago
The controversial NCB witness is involved in cheating cases.
Asia2 days ago
Police are conducting an inquiry into four complaints.
Asia2 days ago
Authorities move to keep most indoors in week-long lockdown
Asia2 days ago
Kabul would earn hundreds of millions of dollars in transit fees.
Asia2 days ago