India: Lata Mangeshkar is stable, says sister Asha Bhosle after visiting her

'The Opposition says we are attacking freedom of speech,' says IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Asia14 hours ago
Veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Saturday evening visited her sister and legendary artist Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.
The 88-year-old singer rushed to meet her elder sister who was once again put on ventilator support, due to her worsened condition on Saturday.
After her visit, Bhosle also shared an update about Mangeshkar’s health with the media.
“The doctor has said that she is stable now,” the ‘Dum Maro Dum’ singer shared.
For the unversed, after previously recovering from Covid-19 and pneumonia, Mangeshkar was once again put on ventilator support as her condition worsened on Saturday.
Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the megastar shared that the iconic singer is currently under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well.
ALSO READ:
The 92-year-old singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after her diagnosis with Covid-19 and pneumonia.
She had recently been removed from the ventilator, as there had been an improvement in her health, though she was kept under medical observation in ICU.
'The Opposition says we are attacking freedom of speech,' says IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Asia14 hours ago
She skipped the hearing because she felt dizzy.
Asia1 day ago
'The primary report suggests that precautionary measures are not in place at this site,' says Deputy Commissioner of Police
Asia1 day ago
More than three million Indians constitute the largest expatriate community in the Emirates; more than one million of them are Keralites
Asia2 days ago
Nobel laureate has been detained since the February 1 coup last year.
Asia2 days ago
Lorry carrying a large load of rice straw came into contact with an overhead electricity line and caught fire.
Asia2 days ago
Special forces involved in the operation return safely.
Asia2 days ago
New computer is expected to boost research in multiple areas including relating to Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.
Asia2 days ago