India: Former WWE wrestler and actor The Great Khali joins political party

The Great Khali made his professional wrestling debut in 2000.

ANI

By ANI Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 7:38 PM

Indian professional wrestler and actor Dalip Singh Rana, also known as The Great Khali, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday in presence of Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh and Lok Sabha MP Sunita Duggal in New Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Rana said, “I joined the party after being influenced by the BJP's national policy... Whatever duty will be assigned by the party, I will live up to it. Wherever I will be asked to go, I will go there and will campaign there. BJP has become my family and will support the party as much as possible.”

Welcoming The Great Khali to the party, MoS Jitendra Singh said, “I welcome The Great Khali to the party. Today he has taken the membership of BJP. His size, his personality is such that the whole world knows him.”

“I am sure that he will also play an important role in making BJP strong. With his joining to the party, he will inspire the youth and other people of the country,” he said.

The Great Khali is known for his stint in the WWE. He also went on to win several wresting championships. Before making it big in the WWE, Khali made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. Last year, Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The 7ft tall superstar Khali also held the World Heavyweight Championship in the 2007-08 season. On November 13, 2014, Khali's contract with the WWE expired and he left the industry.

Ever since then, Rana has made sporadic appearances in the WWE, and in 2017, he had helped fellow Indian superstar Jinder Mahal defeat Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship.

In October 2010-January 2011, Khali had also appeared on the television reality show Bigg Boss, and he finished as first runner-up. The show had made special arrangements for Khali, including a custom-made bed.