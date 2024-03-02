India: 3 arrested for smuggling gold by swallowing pills, wearing jewellery at Cochin airport

The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
Cochin Customs seized 797 grams of gold and arrested three persons, including a woman, during an operation to check smuggling at Cochin International Airport on Saturday.
A Cochin Customs official said, "During a gold smuggling operation at the Cochin International Airport, three persons, including a woman, were caught by customs and they seized 797 grams of gold from Mithun, a native of Pattambi, who had come from a Gulf country. Gold was injected into the body in the form of three pills."
Customs officials further said that another passenger, a native of Malappuram who had come from the same country was also held.
"Another passenger, a native of Malappuram, had swallowed 1,182 grams of gold in the form of four pills. Apart from this, a gold chain and bangle were recovered and 272 grams of gold was also seized from a woman named Fatima, a native of Kasaragod who came from the Gulf country," officials further added.
