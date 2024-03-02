UAE

India: 3 arrested for smuggling gold by swallowing pills, wearing jewellery at Cochin airport

The three passengers were flying in from a Gulf country

By ANI

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 4:36 PM

Last updated: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 12:51 PM

Cochin Customs seized 797 grams of gold and arrested three persons, including a woman, during an operation to check smuggling at Cochin International Airport on Saturday.

A Cochin Customs official said, "During a gold smuggling operation at the Cochin International Airport, three persons, including a woman, were caught by customs and they seized 797 grams of gold from Mithun, a native of Pattambi, who had come from a Gulf country. Gold was injected into the body in the form of three pills."

Customs officials further said that another passenger, a native of Malappuram who had come from the same country was also held.

"Another passenger, a native of Malappuram, had swallowed 1,182 grams of gold in the form of four pills. Apart from this, a gold chain and bangle were recovered and 272 grams of gold was also seized from a woman named Fatima, a native of Kasaragod who came from the Gulf country," officials further added.

