IMF urges El Salvador to remove Bitcoin as legal tender

ADGM is home to more than 4,150 registered entities.
The IMF on Tuesday called on El Salvador to change course and stop using Bitcoin as legal tender, citing "large risks" posed by the cryptocurrency.
The bank "urged the authorities to narrow the scope of the Bitcoin law by removing Bitcoin's legal tender status," according to a statement from the International Monetary Fund.
El Salvador in September became the first country in the world to embrace the digital money, making it legal to use in all transactions, alongside the US dollar.
The hospital has seen a surge in demand over the last few months with individuals travelling for annual leaves
From January to November 2021, the Agri commodity sector has contributed total export revenue of RM189.5 billion to the Malaysian economy.
Significant fines have been issued against major audit firms after regulators expressed concerns over the quality of the audit work.
MGI has been supporting the region’s healthcare sector since establishing their regional headquarters in Dubai in 2019.
The meeting also reviewed potential investment opportunities to support economic cooperation and enhance the partnership between businessmen of the two sides.
The Financial Markets Tribunal has upheld enforcement action taken by the Dubai Financial Services Authority against Mr Gilles Rollet for serious misconduct
Hilshaw Group’s third venture qualifies 380 million euros by the Carbon Fund; The approved project is in the outskirts of Albanian capital Tirana
