Houthi attacks on UAE: Adnoc to offer jobs to family members of deceased, fund kids' education

Two Indian drivers lost their lives in the attacks.

Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE. Supplied photo.

Tue 1 Feb 2022

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will provide compensation and jobs to the family members, and fund the education of the children of the two Indian expats killed in the Houthi attacks on UAE, a top diplomat said.

Two Indian drivers Hardeep Singh and Hardev Singh, both working for ADNOC, lost their lives in the explosions of ADNOC petroleum tankers in the industrial area of Mussafah on January 17. A Paksitani expat also lost his life in the attack.

Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, underlined that ADNOC and the UAE government has been offering constant support to the grief-stricken families.

“ADNOC has covered all repatriation costs as well as travel costs for family members to transport the remains of the deceased. ADNOC has also accelerated the distribution of service benefits of the deceased to their families and gone a step further to provide salary compensation of the deceased to the families. Furthermore, ADNOC has offered employment opportunities for family members, and funding of education of the children of the deceased so that they are able to fulfill their chosen career pathways,” the ambassador told reporters during a press conference held at the Indian Embassy.

Sudhir also praised ADNOC’s efforts in continuing to provide medical support for the two Indians Ramadan Mohamed Rath, a driver, and Ram Singh Sarvanan, a staff.

Assuring the Indian community that the country continues to be one of the safest countries in the world, the envoy said: “They should all keep working, as in the past, without worrying about security.”