‘Her Medeor’ — Comprehensive healthCare for Women by Women

Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, launches a unique programme offering personalised care to women in all specialties by lady doctors

Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 10:34 AM Last updated: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 10:36 AM

If you are a woman, you can probably better relate to this. There might have been many occasions or at least one moment in life where you preferred to consult with a lady doctor. The reasons for this preference can be many. One of the weighing factors is the comfort you feel with the person sitting across you. It is natural for a woman to feel more comfortable opening up to a lady doctor regarding her ailment.

Dr. Anju Bhagtana, Specialist General Surgery, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, a multispecialty family hospital nestled in the heart of the UAE’s capital city, is keen to offer maximum comfort and seamless services to each woman visiting the facility. On International Women’s Day, the hospital takes a step in this direction to address the unique needs of women through a novel programme — Her Medeor.

A Brand-New Offering

Dr. Eman Samir, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi

An exclusive programme for women, the ‘Her Medeor’ campaign reflects the hospital’s commitment to making healthcare more inclusive. The programme seeks to provide a comfortable experience for women patients at Medeor Hospital. By launching a programme like ‘Her Medeor’ on International Women’s Day, the hospital seeks to celebrate women and create a meaningful impact.

‘Her Medeor’ is a novel programme that aims to address a woman’s changing healthcare needs through the different stages of her life. The programme’s uniqueness is that women healthcare professionals offer the services to women patients. Medeor Hospital has experienced lady doctors in all specialities, enabling the institution to address women’s needs. It places great emphasis on the comfort and privacy of its women patients and seeks to provide a stress-free environment that makes the journey to wellness a quicker process.

The institution has all arrangements to ensure that women patients visiting the facility have convenient access to services. Considering the cultural and spiritual needs of the patients, the hospital also offers separate waiting areas and prayer rooms for women.

Dr. Usha Rao, Consultant Cardiologist, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Women In The Spotlight

The ‘Her Medeor’ programme focuses on making the hospital women-friendly by promoting a more inclusive environment and practicing compassionate medical care. The hospital has a workforce that is 60 per cent women, which is proud to leverage its collective expertise to serve patients better. Apart from having one of the few female orthopedic specialists in the UAE as a team member, Medeor Hospital also has women who are cardiologists, anesthesiologists, radiologists, pulmonologists, ENT specialists, neurologists, dermatologists, and general surgeons.

Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, has as many as 42 lady doctors and it is arguably the only hospital in the region with women doctors offering services in all specialties.

“Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, has already established its position among the people of Abu Dhabi. Here, we are constantly innovating ourselves and strive to improve the experience for our valued patients. ‘Her Medeor’ is the latest programme where we aim to add value to the services we offer to women. It is a complete package that involves comprehensive care for women by women,” said Dr. Anju Bhagtana, Specialist General Surgery.

Special Clinics For Women

Medeor Hospital has specialised services and centres for illnesses that require specific expertise. Under ‘Her Medeor’, patients can consult specialists who are well-equipped to provide a host of services to women. The hospital operates different clinics led by lady doctors, under the programme. The Breast Clinic is managed by a lady doctor and a lady radiologist. Here, patients can get screened for breast cancer through mammograms or ultrasounds throughout the year.

The Menopause Clinic helps patients manage the transition during this period and offers treatments to reduce symptoms. The Osteoporosis Clinic provides screening for osteoporosis and focuses on treating patients to combat bone density loss. The Heart Health Clinic is led by a female cardiologist who monitors the heart health of patients. As women are less often diagnosed with heart disease, a clinic that is solely dedicated to women will go a long way in ensuring their heart health. Women patients can comfortably undergo procedures like the Echocardiogram to diagnose heart disease. The Gestational Diabetes Clinic offers specialised care to pregnant patients who have gestational diabetes. They are helped with managing their blood sugar to reduce complications and ensure a healthy pregnancy.

Through the ‘Medeor Mater’ programme, the hospital offers gynecological services including fertility treatments advice, antenatal care, and delivery through to neonatal care. Medeor Hospital also provides comprehensive care for newborns including screening for metabolic disorders. It is one of the few units in Abu Dhabi that is equipped with a level 3 NICU to take care of critically ill babies, babies of 26 weeks onwards, and newborns with a low weight of fewer than 1000 grams. The NICU is managed by a multidisciplinary team of neonatologists, respiratory therapists, neonatology nurses, and pediatric surgeons who are available 24/7.

Though ‘Her Medeor’ is primarily a programme for women, it also offers care to young and teenage girls.

“We go beyond caring for pregnant mothers to offer a broader spectrum of care and cater for every health need of the woman; as a child, as a teenager, as an adult, and as a senior citizen,” said Dr. Eman Samir, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Customised Services

Medeor Hospital places emphasis on taking a holistic and long-term view of its patients and encourages a proactive partnership between the healthcare provider and the patient. A women-led programme that aims to improve the overall health of every woman, ‘Her Medeor’ has a dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and a team of patient experience executives to ensure exceptional care for her during her visit.

“Her Medeor is a unique concept on all fronts. Though there are women and children’s hospitals, they might not have lady doctors in all specialties. Also, those hospitals do not offer treatment to male family members. Here at Medeor Hospital, we are addressing all these needs. Also, being a multi-specialty hospital, we have a lot of additional services and specialties compared to a women and children hospital,” said Dr. Usha Rao, Consultant Cardiologist.

State-of-the-art Facilities

Centrally located in downtown Abu Dhabi, Medeor Hospital is an ultra-modern facility offering high-quality medical care with superior levels of comfort.

A 100-bed multi-specialty hospital, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, offers round-the-clock emergency services. It is equipped with state-of-the-art-facilities including a fully equipped OT and Cath Lab, open Tesla MRI unit, Level 3 Neonatal ICU, advanced Endoscopy unit, oncology unit, and an automated laboratory system. Keeping the comfort of patients in mind, the hospital has ample parking space in its vicinity. It also has a large cafeteria that provides nutritional food and beverages to patients and visitors.