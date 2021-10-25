Global Village 26th Season
Announce the launch of the 26th season, announce the new changes around the park and promote the new season offerings to welcome the guests to a new experience at Global Village.
Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading outdoor multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, will launch its 26th Season from 26 October until 10 April!
Guests visiting Global Village in Season 26 are set to experience numerous enhancements that have been made across the park which covers introducing more seating set-up in key areas to improve guest comfort and modifying walkways to avoid bottlenecks on busier days and smooth guest flow between popular outlets and pavilions.
A new corridor now connects Happiness Street with the newly named Fireworks Avenue. The avenue leading to Carnaval will also be home to a new fountain feature with increased seating capacity for guests wanting to enjoy the new street food offerings in this area.
Celebration Walk, home to events throughout the season, is also getting an upgrade with fresh lighting and flooring. The highly-popular Fiesta Street will introduce more street food kiosks this season to the certain delight of the increasing number of "foodies" who frequently visit Global Village.
For Shopping, guests can enjoy the amazing weather and splurge unique shopping experience with 26 pavilions covering 80+ Cultures from around the world. The addition of the brand new Iraq Pavilion will contribute some new excitement to the Global Village shopping experience this season allowing guests to explore some of the rich culture this beautiful country has to offer.
For Dining, guests can taste food delicacies from almost two hundred international restaurants, cafes and the region’s largest street food offering!
And this Season, Italian and Saudi cuisines have been introduced to the extensive choice of culinary delights. Guests with “sweet tooth” are set for an exciting new desserts and destination at the all-new Railway Market, inspired by Asia’s famous Railway Markets, a new concept dedicated to sweets and desserts from across Asia.
For Entertainment, and along with amazing new international and cultural shows on main stage, a not to be missed addition to our jam-packed entertainment calendar includes electrifying new international shows. From end of October and throughout November, thunderous beats will take over Global Village thanks to AAINJAA, the extraordinary percussion group, from Bogotá, Colombia. In December, Swing Latino will explode onto the Main stage with vibrant performances displaying complex stagecraft skills and breathtaking creativity.
The excitement continues as Global Village prides itself on raising the bar every season, making sure that loyal guests experience new levels of entertainment every time they visit. The record-breaking stunt show has become a firm guest favourite but this season the entertainment team wanted to bring the show to a whole new level and brought the first ever water- stunt show in the Middle East, the all-new ‘Harbour Force’ Stunt Show, with jet skis, fly-board pool and a load of suspense to keep you at the edge of your seat.
Fascinating rides in Carnaval await the thrill-seeking guests that will keep them coming back for more. Ripley’s Believe It Or Not" at Global Village, home to over 250 fascinating exhibits collected over 100 years will be introducing new weird oddities too that will blow minds away as well the Marvelous Mirror Maze, and addition of new 4D Cinema, a highly immersive virtual reality gaming platform combining VR with 3D motion and integrated 4D Effects.
Global Village is set to bring Children and Families an unforgettable, fun-filled experience this season with the new Peter Rabbit™ Adventure Zone. Exciting activities and play areas based on the beloved characters from the popular animated TV series will delight children aged 1-12 years
Global Village is committed to a digital transformation strategy and this comes as a way to incentive our guests to take advantage of buying tickets online through our website and mobile app, ultimately enhancing their experience.
Basis that, Global Village announced the new variable pricing mechanism, where online tickets price remain at AED 15 and at gate ticket prices will be AED 20.
Make sure you to be at the heart of wonder this season to experience a wonderful new season.
For more information please visit : https://globalvillage.ae/