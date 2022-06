Georgia's PM says committed to joining NATO

June 21 (Reuters) - Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Tuesday that his country is committed to joining NATO, but must solve its territorial problems with Russia before that.

He made the statement while attending an economic conference in Qatar.

