Future-Ready, Now

JSSIS and JSSPS offer innovative teaching programmes in a futuristic and inclusive campus to fit the aspirations of students and parents

A Brief Summary of JSS

The JSS Mahavidyapeetha (JSSMVP), established in 1954, is a socio-cultural institution (Trust) that has dedicated itself to the development of culture, literature and education for the prosperity and welfare of humanity. The trust has established more than 350 institutions that are spread across India and overseas — USA, Mauritius, and Dubai in the UAE. With more than six decades of experience in the field of school and collegiate education, ranging from medical universities to professional training institutions, the standard of education at JSS is consistently above average, resulting always in academic excellence.

JSS International School

At JSS International, we encourage students to cultivate a habit of creative thinking and a desire to excel at every level. An amalgamation of a rich culture and modern technology enables our students to become critical thinkers and life-long learners. The strong partnership between students, parents and teachers has helped us achieve outstanding results in both academic and co-curricular activities.

JSSIS provides not only excellent amenities but also abundant opportunities for sports and cultural activities. The JSSIS proactive Inclusion Team ensures 360 degrees well-being of all stake holders by conducting welfare programmes focusing on resilience and emotional management. The inclusion specialists take one-on-one sessions for Students of Determination (SoD) after the official school hours to ensure individualised lesson delivery. Furthermore, art, music, P.E. and mindfulness programmes are blended in the online and offline learning module to guarantee profound learning and well-being of all our budding leaders.

The school further cultivates a sense of friendly competition among students through a dynamic house-based system. One key extra-curricular activity at JSS International School is the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Program. The students who participate in this program experience arduous challenges, resulting in the development of key skills such as innovation, entrepreneurship, perseverance, and self-reliance.

Distance Learning

Covid-19 has changed the education system dramatically. Meticulous planning and various policies were enforced to ensure effective online learning whilst corroborating the safety and well-being of all stakeholders. Even though it was a unique experience, members of our staff worked as an effective team, rising to the occasion and delivering excellence.

When the world outside turned upside down due to the pandemic, our students embraced the chance to innovate, think inside, learn new skills and use their knowledge to be more creative. This clearly shows that JSSIS is always geared up not just to react but to respond to unprecedented challenges. This, dear readers, is the beauty of JSSIS.

Board Results

JSSIS has produced excellent results in both ICSE and ISC examinations in 2021. We have been the UAE topper in ICSE for the third consecutive year with a top score of 99.8 per cent.

Our students have performed exceptionally well in ISC too, with a top score of 98.25 per cent. The school average for 2020-21 in ICSE and ISC are 94.24 per cent and 91.71 per cent respectively.

JSS Private School

At JSSPS, we are thrilled to be involved in shaping the future of education in Dubai, as a small, yet one of the most futuristic trendsetters of school education and one of the fastest growing CBSE schools in Dubai.

JSS Private School offers a second home to students of diverse cultural backgrounds while providing a blended education, which ensures students are well-aware of the traditions and his- tory of their motherland. Its roots originate from the teachings of the late Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara, and his vision of providing stimulating world class education for all.

We are always conscious and grateful of the faith and trust being put into us by our amazing parent community, a core strength which pushes us to constantly redesign the school as necessary, to fit the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of our students and parents.

As part of ensuring that we deliver cutting- edge learning to our students, ‘Best and Next Practices’ are embedded in the JSS PS learning ethos through ‘Action Research’. Following are some of the unique features of our school:

-Very good placement of students in top uni- versities across the world — John Hopkins, Kings College London, UCLA etc.

-A school with a unique combination of TIDE — Technology, International Mindedness, Diversity and Environment

-Having a curriculum of excellence with ‘Heutagogy’ and ‘Assessment as Conversation’, catering to both the ‘world around’ and the ‘world within’ the learners

-Envisioning the school to be ‘Future Ready Now’ through innovative programmes like ‘Futurenauts’ by getting our students to learn to navigate and thrive in the VUCA — Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous — world.

-Developing optimum balance of academic rigor and co-curricular activities for the holistic development of our students, resulting in thriving individuals who are adaptable, compassionate, innovative and problem finders

-Getting ready to move into a futuristic and inclusive campus incorporating design thinking principles, optimising ‘The Third Teacher’ for achieving the goal of ‘learning anytime, anywhere’

KHDA RATING

Both schools are rated "Very Good" with many "Outstanding" features by the latest DSIB Inspection. So, if you are looking for a balance of tradition and innovation, humility and ambition, the inner world and the outer world; look no further than JSSIS and JSSPS.