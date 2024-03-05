From reel to real? Dubai Police may soon deploy robotic dogs to help in high-risk missions

Photos & Video: Waad Barakat

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 6:25 PM Last updated: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 6:29 PM

In a development similar to science fiction films, Dubai police is now studying robotic dogs to be part of their forces. As K9 units around the world are considered a major partner in preventing crime, arresting its perpetrators, robotic dogs will play a major part at solving crimes, and major raids.

"The robotic dogs that currently exist as sniffing dogs have not reached the level of a normal dog, but we are still researching and meeting with advanced companies on the subject of robotic dogs,” revealed Lieutenant Colonel Salah Al Mazrouei, Director of the Dubai Police Security Inspection Department K9 at World police summit held on Tuesday.

Robotic dogs have the potential to revolutionise law enforcement operations with their unique capabilities. Their agility and maneuverability make them well-suited for search and rescue missions, navigating through difficult terrains and locating missing persons. Additionally, robotic dogs can be deployed in hazardous situations, such as dealing with potential chemical, biological, or explosive threats, reducing risks to human officers and real K9.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Lieutenant Colonel Salah Al Mazrouei emphasised that the Dubai Police have already integrated artificial intelligence into their mission operations. Devices equipped with cameras have been placed on the backs of police dogs, enabling real-time monitoring and data collection during their missions.

He further highlighted the department's dedication to the safety and well-being of their canine partners, stating: "From the safety of these dogs, we are able to undertake external missions and cover missions in Dubai and even the other Emirates."

Advanced sensors and smart systems have been incorporated into the dogs' equipment, providing temperature alerts to trainers. Additionally, trainers can view live camera feeds in the training garden, and digital screens in small barns allow for remote monitoring of dogs on sick leave or undergoing treatment.

"Today we are in all specialisations. We have many specialisations such as searching for drugs, search and rescue, tracking, raids. During the past four years, the administration took a major leap, all under the guidance of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police," Lieutenant Colonel Salah Al Mazrouei told Khaleej Times.

Lieutenant Colonel Salah Al Mazrouei.

Despite the challenges they face, the Dubai Police continuously strive to find solutions. The department has formed partnerships with Sahara Company, which has provided the latest available dogs in the country since 2019.

“This partnership was provided to us by more than 25 who contributed in protections of Expo 2020 and COP28 summit," he stated.

The K9 police in Dubai currently includes a range of breeds, including German Shepherds, Malinois, Labrador Retrievers, and Cocker Spaniels. In 2023 alone, these dogs were involved in over 3,000 operations conducted by the Dubai Police. Notable among these missions were their participation in earthquake response efforts in Turkey and Morocco, as well as operations in Libya.

ALSO READ: