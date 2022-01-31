Foiled Houthi attack on UAE: No impact on air traffic

UN chief recommends Security Council to approve restructuring of the UN mission to deal with the situation
World4 hours ago
UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) affirmed on Monday that the air traffic movement is normal after the country’s defence forces intercepted and destroyed a missile attack launched by Yemen’s Houthi militants.
A statement issued by the GCAA said all flights are operating as usual.
The GCAA affirmed: “There is no impact on flights and airports resulting from the interception of the ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia on the country.'' The GCAA also called on the public to refer to official sources for all information and udpates.
The Ministry of Defence announced early morning on Monday that a ballistic missile launched towards the UAE by Yemen-based Houthi militants was successfully intercepted and destroyed.
