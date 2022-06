Flags to be raised Wednesday morning after mourning period ofSheikh Khalifa ends: MoPA

By WAM Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 10:51 AM

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs (MoPA) announced that the official mourning period following the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, would end today, Tuesday, 21st June.

Flags would be raised tomorrow, Wednesday, 22nd June, at 9 am.