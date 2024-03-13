First Indian woman to win Mrs World charts a new course as an advocate of women's empowerment

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 3:56 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 4:24 PM

Is beauty inside-out or vice versa?

On International Women's Day in Dubai, City Times had the exclusive opportunity to delve into a thought-provoking discussion with Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, former Mrs. World (2001) and a prominent advocate for women's empowerment. Aditi, a multifaceted individual with a background in psychology and medicine, brings a wealth of experience to her role as a corporate coach, actor, and supermodel. Through her initiative, Marvelous Mrs India, she mentors women from diverse backgrounds, providing them with the platform to showcase their talents and break societal barriers.

#hashtag beauty inside out

“The definition of beauty has changed and evolved for the outside world, people have started realising that physical beauty is only skin deep but there is something called as a concept of inner beauty too,” said Aditi.

“When I trained contestants for Marvelous Mrs. India, hosted on January 14th, I shared my belief that you can fool people with your externality for some time, but the true sense only comes when you combine your inner beauty of how good a soul you are with a blend of how you portray yourself with confidence. Strike a balance between beauty that is within as well as outside. So it's all about hashtag beauty inside out.”

In Aditi’s experience as a psychologist, she found that people handled failure in a much better manner compared to success.

“I've seen people rising and achieving whatever they have to achieve in life but they then change as human beings and the compassion and empathy sometimes go out and they become too full of themselves and they want yes-men around them which is something that I have always guarded myself against. I strive very hard to make sure that my roots are in the ground. I love flying high, I love soaring in the sky, but my roots will always stay grounded,” She said.

So what appeals to this gorgeous Bollywood actress in Dubai? “Everything!” she quipped.

“I love being in Dubai. The emirate has a certain charm, and its vibrant culture makes it more appealing. I have travelled even twice in a week, and that proves my attachment to this desert city. The UAE exhibits a great confluence of the East and the West. The variety of food available in Dubai makes it more attractive," pointed out Aditi.

Fashionista

Aditi strongly cautions against following fashion trends blindly. “I think what is important is to realise that in fashion, you cannot blindly follow any trend, no matter how popular it could be. The question is does it suit you? Because if you wear some colour or some style which you are very uncomfortable in, it's going to show on your face.

“I think fashion is extremely personal. The clothes need to be coordinated with good accessories and they complement the complete look.”

Married women need self-care

Marvellous Mrs. India is not just another beauty pageant. The concept is all about empowering women from all segments of society to break barriers and compete.

Aditi said: “What I find even today with Indian married women is there still needs to be a lot of education, whether it is self-care or whether it is boundaries or assertiveness. We women find it very hard. I struggle with it too. I have mother's guilt and I find it very difficult to say no to my child at times because I have this guilt of being a professional with a lot of travelling.”

Marvellous Mrs. India beauty pageant does not have any height, weight or skin colour criteria because it promotes beauty inside out.

“At our last event, we did have a mix of professionals and homemakers,” said Aditi, a mother of three: a 22-year-old son, a 17-year-old daughter, and a five-year-old dog.

The former Mrs. World is all keen to replicate her concept in the UAE as she has support from her peers and leading industry mentors. Aditi strongly encourages Indian NRI women to participate in the Marvellous Mrs. India beauty pageant Season Two which will be held in December 2024.

Lights, Camera, action!

Aditi is currently shooting for Mismatched Season 3 in Jaipur, which will be released on Netflix.

“I absolutely love Bollywood. I still do. I continue to love doing films and I love OTT as well because it gives you the chance to really explore your personality,” said Aditi.

The versatile actress in the past has worked in Marathi, Kannada, Telugu regional films and is keen to explore opportunities even now, she shared.

Top tip for self-care: “10 minutes for yourself”

“So being a woman, make sure that you look after yourself, because like I say, "jaan hai toh jahan hai” (If there is life, then there is the world.). We tend to neglect our health, whether it's mental or physical. So promise that gift of 10 minutes every day to give to yourself and introspect,” concluded Aditi.

Dubai-resident bags first runner up for Marvelous Mrs. India

Dubai-based Sonal Dawda, head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance P.S.C., was selected the first runner-up in the Marvelous Mrs. India beauty pageant held on January 14, 2023, in Mumbai. Dawda, who received intense training and mentorship, said: “As head of marketing for an insurance company, theatre actor, and mom of a 13-year-old, I have multifaceted roles in life. I wanted something constructive, something for the community, and something for myself. Just then, Marvelous Mrs. India happened.”

