First-ever Sharjah Events Festival attracts more than 15,000 visitors

Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021

The first-ever Sharjah Events Festival, which attracted more than 15,000 residents and visitors who flocked to Al Majaz Amphitheatre over the course of two days, concluded on Monday.

The visitors experienced an open-air carnival featuring an exciting mix of live music, traditional dancing, roaming parades, lively competitions, and plenty of creative and edutainment fun activities.

The two-day festival, organised by Sharjah Events, an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), under the slogan #SeeSharjah, brought together more than 25 public and private entities in Sharjah, hosted 150 entertainment and cultural activities including hands-on workshops, art and science-based activities, live cooking demonstrations, adrenalin-packed adventure sports, and more.

The free-to-attend event, brought the outdoor areas and halls of the Al Majaz Amphitheatre alive as creative artists, performers, musicians, and sportspersons led visitors on an exciting merrymaking journey with gigantic air-balloons in the shapes of mythical creatures, acrobatic shows, clowns, drummers, and stilt walkers.

Visitors of all age groups enjoyed outdoor chess with large-sized pieces, tic-tac-toe, and a round of mini golf, in addition to a treasure hunt challenge, and other sports-based competitions.

A giant screen offered visitors an outdoor cinemtic experience with a selection of shorts, animations and feature films.

Visitors also partook in performances by traditional bands, theatrical shows, poetry sessions, musical performances by young, aspiring stars, and gained a peek into Sharjah’ s history at the Museums Express.

Commenting on the festival’s activities, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, said: “The debut Sharjah Events Festival has fulfilled its goal of establishing direct communication and forging strong connections with the public whose interests we serve. The high footfall of visitors and their engagement with the plethora of activities offered by the public and private entities has sealed the success of this family-friendly event. The festival also aligns with the overarching vision of the emirate’s inclusive cultural development, taken forward under the directives and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.”

The SGMB Director added: “The festival offered a platform to showcase the diverse and culturally enriching local and international events organised by entities in the emirate that are a staple on Sharjah’s annual calendar of events, and which are highlighted on the Sharjah Events website.”

The first-ever Sharjah Events Festival also witnessed the launch of Sharjah's 2022 calendar of events.

