Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, HDFC's Keki Mistry to headline ICAI Abu Dhabi's annual seminar

Two-day event to feature technical, motivational sessions and music concert

Twitter

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 5:07 PM Last updated: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 5:15 PM

Top names from the world of business, sports and cinema will headline the 33rd annual international seminar hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – Abu Dhabi Chapter.

HDFC CEO and vice-chairman Keki Mistry, India’s silver medallist at the Tokyo Paralympics Bhavina Patel, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Manappuram Finance CEO and managing director V.P. Nandakumar are among the 18 speakers at the event held on November 25 and 26.

CA Neeraj Ritolia, chairman, ICAI, noted the theme of the seminar: ‘Building Resilience – Emerging Stronger’ is conceptualised on the line of the post-pandemic recovery phase.

“This seminar is a result of three months of hard work and tireless effort from our entire team. The event is an opportunity for us to show that we have emerged stronger from this pandemic. We will continue to take all the precautionary measures,” he said during a press conference.

CA Krishnan N.V., general secretary noted: “Our last year’s annual event was a virtual one. We are grateful to the local authorities for the permission to host this event. There will be technical and motivational sessions. There will be a music concert. It will be a fun-filled two days of events.”

CA John George, vice chairman, pointed out the seminar will bring together experts and leaders from different fields under one roof.

“There will be discussions on the journey through the pandemic with focus on the future. Students from different schools will be part of the seminar and will be able to gain insight.”

CA Rohit Dayma, treasurer, added: “We are going to host this in-person event in a bigger and better way with more speakers and audience than before.”

CA Mohammed Shafeek underlined the invite-only seminar will serve as a platform for start-ups like Three Wheels United, KLAIM.ai and StrategyConnect to make their pitch and benefit.

CA Anand Gupta added the ICAI Abu Dhabi chapter has 900 members with 75 new members joining this year. CA Shafeekh Neelayil, CA Priyanka Birla, CA Ajay Singhvi, CA Rajiv Datar, CA Ramesh Dave and CA Monish Mohan, were present during the conference.