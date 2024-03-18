Farah Khan jokes about feeling 'very poor' after tour to Karan Johar's new closet

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 5:25 PM

In their latest escapade, Karan Johar and Farah Khan have posted yet another uproarious video on social media, with Farah offering a humorous tour of Karan's new closet.

The duo shared a funny video on their official Instagram handle in which they playfully poke fun at each other's fashion choices.

The video kicks off with Karan and Farah exploring Karan's extravagant new closet. Karan jokes, "Nothing happens," as they step into the bedroom. Their playful banter continues as they check out the wardrobe, with Karan teasing Farah about clothes she won't wear because they're too good.

Opening the first cupboard reveals a collection of shiny outfits, prompting Farah to jokingly lament her financial status. She can be heard saying, "Oh my god, I am feeling very poor." Moving on to the denim section, Karan teases her about owning clothes she doesn't. "Again, things you should own but you don't," he says.

As they browse through the oversized clothes, Karan jokingly comments on Farah's style preference, while she playfully asks him not to be mean. As they approach the final cupboard, Karan comments, "Let's show you some sparkle," while struggling to open it. Farah jokingly remarks, "First, you couldn't get out of the closet, now you can't get in."

After noticing the glittering clothes, Farah says, "All the dancers' clothes you have brought here," to which Karan counters, "These are not dancer's clothes, they are high bling." Farah disagrees, suggesting, "These are all the dancers' clothes from 'Shava Shava' and all."

Have a look at Karan and Farah's fun banter:

In the caption, Farah wrote, "Sunday BLING for all #karan fans! @karanjohar's new closet is just UNBELIEVABLE!! #oldfriendsarethebestfriends."

Hrithik Roshan found the banter amusing and commented, "Hahahahahaha." Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani chimed in, saying, "You guys are crazy!" Malaika Arora and Shreya Ghoshal also reacted with laughing face emoticons.

