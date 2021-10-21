Expo 2020 Dubai: Through the lens

Select group of five visual artists uncover how creative minds perceive six-month festivity.

by Sandhya D'Mello Published: Thu 21 Oct 2021, 5:44 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Oct 2021, 6:04 PM

What does Expo 2020 Dubai mean to you? People often put forth their varied and intriguing perspectives. A casual walk around the Expo site transports you to a completely different world. People from various nationalities reaching out to each other, seeing humanity scaling dizzy heights. These moments are so precious that it’ll make you want to visit the site repeatedly.

Men, women, children, young and old, all throng the Expo site to make the most for their curious minds. Recently Foto.UAE and MyDubai arranged a photo walk in Expo 2020, where the global brand Apple tried taking this notion further by offering five photographers their latest iPhone 13 Pro, giving them the liberty to capture the spirit of the mega event, where there’s a freeflowing exchange of culture, tradition, business and much more.

wknd. spoke to this select group of five visual artists, to uncover how their creative minds perceive this six-month festivity.

Herald Herrera

Herrera is a communications engineer-turned-social media manager with a passion for capturing moments and experiences through photography.

What does Expo 2020 mean to me?

The Expo is a celebration of the world. It brought all countries together with a unified goal for a greater future.

What inspires me as a photographer at the event?

Exploring the Expo grounds is almost like being a globetrotter. To see what each nation has to offer. To experience the past, present and future plans of different countries. It gave photographers like me a one-of-a-kind opportunity to document it and create a “visual archive” of the world’s creativity, and getting a sneak peek into what’s to come.

Pro tip

When capturing images at night or low-light conditions, it’s important to stay as still as possible. I always bring a small tripod with me to get the best results. I would also increase the night-mode exposure time to its maximum, instead of just having it on auto.

Debbie Fortes

Visual artist based in Dubai, Fortes has worked with clients such as Apple, Costa, Puma Middle East, Bose among others. Some of her recent works have been featured on EyeEm and National Geographic Traveller UK and she was recommended by Buro24/7, Savoir Flair and Khaleej Times as one of the Instagram accounts you must follow in the Middle East.

What does Expo 2020 mean to me?

It gives each and every country the opportunity to showcase the best in terms of the advancement in technology, life-changing innovations and solutions in order to create a better future. Technology and futuristic architecture fascinate me. Expo 2020 serves as a playground for us photographers to capture and have our own interpretation of each pavilion. It lets us explore the new features of the new iPhone as well.

Pro tip

Shooting at the site especially during the weekend can be challenging because of the crowd. I recommend turning on the live option on your phone and later, choose long exposure to blur out unwanted people on your photo.

Night mode on telephoto lens is available. Utilise this feature when shooting far distances in low light situation especially at Expo 2020 where there are pavilions with beautiful lights and façades during night time.

Geny Baluyot, Dubai resident for 15 years

What does Expo 2020 mean to me?

It gave me a chance to experience new technologies and learn about sustainable development. Each pavilion gave me an opportunity to explore collaborative innovations from different countries on how we can all work together to provide solutions to global issues. It encouraged me to take a closer look at how globalisation carries risks for all of us.

What inspires me as a photographer at the event?

This is the first Expo in the Mena region with over 200 participants and plenty of eye-catching architecture. I find most of my inspiration in my photography from architecture, interplay of light and shadows and objects like mirrors for a unique visual effect. From the forest-themed pavilion of Sweden, to the futuristic Santiago Calatrava UAE pavilion, and the world’s largest interactive lighting floor of Saudi Pavilion, there are plenty of innovative and high-tech structures at Expo 2020, which makes it a playground for creatives like me.

Pro tip

The new camera layout on iPhone 13, with a new larger sensor, helps you get steadier images especially when you’re taking an ultra wide picture in low light. It allows you to gather more light and less noise when you’re taking pictures in night mode.

Jerome Rafael

A Dubai-based creative, Rafael wants to prove that creativity doesn’t have to be expensive and is all about self-expression, interpretation, perspective and the story you tell through every photo.

What does Expo 2020 mean to me?

Expo 2020 means hope and unity that nations are actually finding solutions addressing global issues, which I think is relevant to the current situation, regarding the pandemic.

What inspires me as a photographer at the event?

As a photographer, the Expo theme revolves around “Creating The Future”, which definitely transcended all the futuristic designs of every country’s pavilion. It’s culturally photogenic.

Pro tip

To achieve perfect focus and exposure, tap and hold the AE/AF square to lock it. If needed, I tweak the exposure level by swiping up or down the camera screen. For an interesting “looking up” perspective, place the phone on the ground with the camera side facing up and use the Apple Watch as a remote to view what the phone camera can see and take the shot.

Peter Jay

Expo 2020 allowed Jay to experience what each country has to offer in terms of scenery, culture, architecture, and people. Some pavilions give us a taste of their food. Did you know that Lotus biscuits are made in Belgium?

What inspires me as a photographer at the event?

There’s something to shoot around every corner, instead of driving two-three hours across the UAE for a single area to capture. At the Expo, we can find hundreds of spots and experiences to visually document in a single location.

Pro tip

To get the same result of the photo I captured at the UAE pavilion, on iPhone 13 Pro, select ultra wide lens, turn on the "RAW" option and use the rule of third by turning on the GRID.