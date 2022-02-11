Expo 2020 Dubai: Here's a chance to shake a leg with Bollywood star Nora Fatehi

Post a video with the hastag #ExpoMoves before February 14 to be the lucky one to dance with her.

Twitter

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 8:29 PM Last updated: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 8:34 PM

One lucky person will get a chance to join the Canadian and Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi on the Jubilee Stage as the she turns up the heat up at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 16.

In a tweet shared by Expo 2020 Dubai, she is seen inviting fans in a video urging them to send their dance moves to get a chance to join her under the spotlight on the D-day.

The tweet reads, “You think you got what it takes to join Nora Fatehi on stage at Expo 2020 Dubai?

Post a video with the hastag #ExpoMoves before February 14 and Nora might pick you to show your moves on stage with her on Wednesday, 16 February, at 20:00!”

Fatehi's YouTube video “Dance Meri Rani” with singer Guru Randhawa, recently exceeded the 100-million mark.

Fatehi is of Moroccan origin but was born and brought up in Canada.

She is seen in a number of dance tracks in hit Bollywood films like ‘Muqabala’ and ‘Garmi’ (‘Street Dancer 3D’), ‘O Saki Saki’ (‘Batla House’), ‘Kamariya’ (‘Stree’), among others.

ALSO READ:

The actress has appeared in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil films. She made her film debut in the Bollywood film ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’.

She gained popularity in Telugu cinema by doing item numbers in several films. She was a contestant on the Indian reality television show Bigg Boss Season 9 in In 2015.