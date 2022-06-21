Enjoy our faster App experience
European shares extend rebound as chemical, commodity stocks gain

By Reuters

Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 11:37 AM

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

June 21 (Reuters) - European stock markets extended a rebound on Tuesday, aided by gains in chemical, mining and oil stocks as dip buyers emerged after a bruising sell-off last week on recession fears.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8%, stretching gains to a third session after hitting a more than one-year low last week.

Miners rebounded 1.6% after touching December 2021 lows in the previous session, while oil & gas stocks rose 1.2% as crude prices rose almost 1% on tight supplies of crude and fuel products.

Boosting chemical stocks, French industrial gas company Air Liquide climbed 2.8% after striking its largest power purchase deal with Swedish utility Vattenfall.

French planemaker Airbus rose 2.0% after British airline easyJet said it would buy 56 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Ocado dropped 4.5% after the British online supermarket and technology group said it would boost its liquidity by over $1 billion to fund its growth. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


