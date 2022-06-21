Elon Musk says he is undecided on U.S. election at this point

By Reuters Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 11:56 AM

DOHA, June 21 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he has not decided who he will support in the next presidential election in the United States.

When asked if he would support former president Donald Trump, he said he was undecided at this point.

Musk appeared virtually at the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Andrew Mills and Yousef Saba; Editing by Catherine Evans)