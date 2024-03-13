Ed Sheeran meets Ayushmann Khurrana, dances with Armaan Malik on 'Butta Bomma' song

Ahead of his gig, Ed met SRK and choreographer Farah Khan at Mannat
British music sensation Ed Sheeran met actor Ayushmann Khurrana and musician Armaan Malik ahead of his concert in Mumbai on Saturday.
The 33-year-old singer's concert, part of his '+ - = ÷ x' tour, is slated to take place at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai.
He reached Mumbai earlier this week and spent a day visiting a school and playing music for young children.
On Tuesday evening, Khurrana shared a polaroid photo with Sheeran on his Instagram page.
"A Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed. Great meeting you, @teddysphotos," the actor wrote in the caption.
Malik also met Sheeran and posted a video with the Shape Of You singer on Wednesday.
In the video, the two can be seen dancing to the Butta Bomma song from Allu Arjun's 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
Watch the video below:
Sheeran’s performance in Mumbai will be the final stop in the Asia leg of ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour. It will also feature a guest, singer-songwriter Calum Scott, and Prateek Kuhad.
ALSO READ:
Ahead of his gig, Ed met SRK and choreographer Farah Khan at Mannat
Last year, the Punjabi singer also collaborated with Australian singer Sia for the English-Punjabi chart-topper 'Hass Hass'
O was indicted in 2022 without detention on charges of sexually assaulting a woman, who has not been identified, on two occasions
She bought the 8,000-square-foot four-bedroom home in 2019 for $7 million
Just few hours before his hospitalisation, Big B took to X to share a message with his fans
The Hollywood actress said she has to work on keeping calm
An exhibition of posters of old films and contemporary cinema portraying the lives of women over the last several decades was showcased in an exhibition along with a thematic panel discussion in New Delhi
At his birthday meet-and-greet, Khan expressed gratitude to the audience for supporting Laapataa Ladies