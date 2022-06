EasyJet exercises options to buy 56 Airbus A320neo jets

By AFP Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 11:11 AM

British low-cost airline EasyJet on Tuesday exercised options to purchase 56 single-aisle Airbus A320neo aircraft worth $6.5 billion at list prices.

EasyJet said in a statement that it had obtained substantial discounts, adding that it had also converted 18 A320neos orders to A321neo aircraft.

