Dubai traffic alert: Accident causing congestion on Sheikh Rashid Street

Police have advised motorists to be careful

by

Tamanna Sajeed

Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 9:00 AM

An accident on Sheikh Rashid Street is causing congestion on Sheikh Rashid Street.

According to an official tweet from Dubai Police, the major traffic jams are reported in front of Wafi Mall towards Abu Dhabi.

Police have advised motorists to be cautious in the area.

