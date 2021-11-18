'Dubai Star' to rate restaurants globally for food safety, sustainability

A new eatery located off Sheikh Zayed Road will satisfy your cravings for oriental cuisine.
A star-rating system launched in Dubai on Thursday will annually honour restaurants around the world that apply sustainable practices to produce safe, healthy and high-quality food.
It is the first global rating of its kind in the world.
Restaurants will be evaluated through four main themes: Food safety and quality, food quality standards, sustainability, and social responsibility.
The rating will be provided after a comprehensive assessment by a "professional and multidisciplinary team", the Dubai Municipality said.
The scheme encourages restaurants to implement the "highest standards necessary for a better future".
The scheme was launched on the sidelines of the 15th Dubai International Food Safety Conference (DIFSC).
Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of the Dubai Municipality, touched on the critical need to ensure a balance between food safety and the flexibility of the system for food production and consumption in the Emirate.
He said sustainable food systems are at the heart of Dubai's future vision for food safety.
This year's DIFSC features the participation of experts, specialists and researchers in the fields of food safety, security and nutrition.
The event also features the participation of multilateral, national and local bodies.
