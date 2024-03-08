Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed orders release of 691 prisoners this Ramadan

The event will feature leading speakers and experts tackling vital topics in religion, sports, art and entrepreneurship
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 691 prisoners from correctional and penal facilities in Dubai, ahead of the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, pardoned 484 inmates, while Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 314 prisoners.
On Thursday, President Sheikh Mohamed had pardoned 735 prisoners.
