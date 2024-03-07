The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
A new law has been issued regarding the tax on foreign banks operating in Dubai. The provisions of the law apply to all foreign banks operating in the emirate, including special development zones and free zones. Those in the Dubai Financial Centre are excluded.
The law stipulates that an annual tax of 20 per cent shall be imposed on foreign banks on taxable income, and the corporate tax rate shall be deducted from this percentage, if the foreign bank pays the tax under the Corporate Tax Law.
The law regulates the rules for calculating taxable income, the controls for submitting the tax return and paying the tax, the procedures for auditing the tax return and voluntary declaration, and the duties and procedures related to the tax audit process. The law also specifies the rights of the person subject to tax audit, which is the foreign bank and its branches licensed by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates to operate in Dubai.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The law also allows the taxable entity to lodge objections with Dubai’s Department of Finance regarding the amount of tax or fines imposed on them, subject to certain conditions detailed in the law.
According to the Law, the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai will issue a decision on acts deemed as violations of this Law and penalties imposed for violations. The total penalties imposed should not exceed Dh500,000. The fine will be doubled in case of repeat violations within two years up to a maximum of Dh1 million.
ALSO READ:
The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
Despite the challenging circumstances, Ashraf's family played a crucial role in supporting the care plan, contributing to his remarkable recovery
Gold prices traded sideways after traders reacted to the stronger-than-expected US inflation data last week
Sheikh Hamdan also approved an affordable housing policy along with a project to boost start-ups in the city
University students in the Emirates run Korean clubs, wear their makeup, learn their language and visit the country for gigs
Across the Emirates, there are treatment centres to ensure necessary interventions for narcotic addict
The eatery violated Abu Dhabi's law regarding food in the emirate
The total number of patients and accompanying family members received by hospitals in the UAE has reached 1,154