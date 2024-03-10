Dubai: Private schools, nurseries, universities allowed to offer distance learning on Monday

The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
Private schools, nurseries and universities in Dubai are allowed to conduct online classes on Monday, March 11.
The decision was announced by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on their social media accounts on Sunday.
The decision comes as heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning hit parts of the UAE, causing disruptions on Saturday, March 9. Despite Saturday being the peak of such weather, authorities are taking precaution due to expected unstable weather conditions today.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts mostly fair to partly cloudy conditions today. It is expected to remain cloudy over some areas with the possibility of rainfall particularly in the eastern and southern areas during the daytime.
