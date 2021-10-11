Dubai Police set world record with largest flag made of cups

The Dubai Police have broken the world record for the largest shape of a national flag made of plastic cups filled with coloured water.

by Amira Agarib Published: Mon 11 Oct 2021, 2:19 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Oct 2021, 2:23 PM

The flag was made of 80,656 plastic cups and had a length of 37 metres and width of 14 metres. — Supplied photo

The feat was achieved on the UAE Flag Day on Wednesday by the General Department of Organisations’ Protective Security and Emergency and was accepted by the Guinness World Records.

Samer Khallouf, Project Manager for MENA Guinness World Records, said the flag was made of 80,656 plastic cups and had a length of 37 metres and width of 14 metres, whereas the previous record was held by a flag made in London using 18,620 plastic cups. As many as 250 people participated in the work and they had consumed 20,000 litres of water, and the work took 17 continuous hours, he confirmed.

The colourful formation was made during the Flag Day celebrations held at the department in the presence of Major-General Khamis Mattar Al Mazeina, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; and Major-General Abdul Rahman Rafi, Director of the General department of Community Service; and Major-General Mohammad Eid Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Organisations’ Protective Security and Emergency; and a number of sectional managers, officers and police staff.

Maj-Gen Al Mazeina praised the initiative, which came in response to the order of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for celebrating the third day of November as the UAE Flag Day, which coincides with the anniversary of His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the UAE President.

He stressed that the “initiative is symbolic but it is a show of allegiance and belonging to our leadership and our homeland and also to the sanctity of our knowledge”.

“The employees of the Dubai Police will always be good loyal soldiers and competent officers will continue to carry on the honor of military service as a medal on their chests, as they are proud of being part of the national fabric of our beloved country under the command of the UAE Rulers who are models in love for the country,” said Maj-Gen Al Mazeina.

In the same context, Maj-Gen Al Mansouri said, “We are proud today to be one of the entrepreneurs that act as per the directives of Shaikh Mohammed by doing the flag painting that reflects our love and loyalty to our homeland and our Rulers.”

AL Mansouri said that the Dubai Police are keen to participate in all national events. The administration wanted to show this occasion globally and tried to do a different work and something special this year, so the department staff of different military ranks worked hard to complete the flag and gain entry into the Guinness World Records.

Brigadier-General Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the Emergency Department, said, “We tried to find something different and we had an of option of forming a painting of the flag of plastic components of a capacity of 200 millimetres, so as to enter the Guinness World Records.”

He said the officers started the work at 10pm on Monday and the flag was completed at 3pm on Tuesday, with the participation of a working group comprising officers of various departments. “They chose sea water to fill the plastic cups so that there was no wastage of water. They also selected recyclable plastic containers.”

— news@khaleejtimes.com