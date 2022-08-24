Dubai: Govt charity initiative helps pay off Dh141,000 in debts for defaulters

Contributions to Dirham Al Khair have amounted to more than Dh7.5 million since its inception

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 11:47 AM

Dubai’s Department of Finance (DoF) has provided over Dh141,000 in financial support to the Al Khair Courts, a Dubai Courts initiative, to pay off the debt of the defaulters against whom judicial rulings were issued.

“Department of Finance directs the proceeds of Dirham Al Khair into various aspects of humanitarian aid in Dubai and the entire country,” said Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, director-general of the Department of Finance.

The DoF initiative of Dirham Al Khair was launched in 2017 and allows government customers to donate to charity while paying the fees for any government transaction through the Dubai Pay portal on the web or the Dubai Now mobile app.

The announcement coincides with World Humanitarian Day, which is observed on August 19th every year.

Al Saleh revealed that the contributions for Dirham Al Khair have amounted to more than Dh7.5 million since its inception.

“Hundreds of UAE citizens benefitted from the initiative's proceeds through eight governmental and government-supported entities,” he added.

"We appreciate DoF's support for the Al Khair Courts initiative. This step contributes to giving defaulters a new opportunity to return to their families, lives and work. We launched this initiative in 2018 to encourage the concept of social responsibility, develop the spirit of social solidarity and strengthen the bonds of cooperation in society, to enable individuals and institutions to help defaulters,” said Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, director-general of Dubai Courts.

