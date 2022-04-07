Dubai: Emirates Safety Laboratory to ensure highest standards in construction sector

The study indicated that in the UAE a higher proportion of investable assets, 25 per cent, is to be allocated to crypto, compared to 20 per cent globally and 18 per cent of Emiratis plan to invest in this financial product.
Authorities in Dubai on Wednesday announced the launch of commercial operations for Emirates Safety Laboratory (ESL), following the successful completion of operational trials.
The aim of the laboratory is to ensure that equipment used in construction comply with the high standards set in Dubai.
Following the launch, the authority conducted its first commercial testing – an assessment of equipment and building safety systems of Naffco, which went on to receive official approval from the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai. The company is the first company to receive accreditation from Emirates Safety Laboratory (ESL).
Lt. Gen. Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Civil Defense and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ESL, said the Laboratory and Certification Body, the first government conformity assessment entities in the Middle East, have been launched as part of the organisation’s efforts to ensure the highest safety standards in the construction sector.
ESL Laboratory and Certification, which have obtained international accreditation, will be the official authority to issue completion and compliance certificates for safety products in Dubai, Al Matrooshi added.
It will work to further enhance fire safety in Dubai and contribute to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to transform the Emirate into a global centre for clean and renewable energy by 2050.
The launch ceremony was attended by Brig. Expert Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Assistant Director-General of Dubai Civil Defense for Fire and Rescue Affairs, and Khalid Al Khatib, CEO of Naffco.
