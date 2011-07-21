Dubai Diabetes Centre helps prevent complications

DUBAI - The Dubai Diabetes Centre, a specialised multidisciplinary diabetic care and management centre, has prevented several debilitating complications of the condition.

Abdulla Mohammed Juma, Director of Administrative Affairs at the Dubai Diabetes Centre, said the centre, established in April 2009, has a capacity to handle more than 100 new patient visits a day.

“Through our specialised programme which tackles all aspects of the disease, from disease management to nutrition and exercise, we have been able to reduce the average blood glucose level (A1C) of our patients to an extent that is enough to decrease the risk of microvascular complications (eye and kidney damage) by 37 per cent and risk of any diabetes-related complication or death by 21 per cent,” said Dr Hamed Farooqi, Director of the centre.

“Diabetics need to be aware that a reduction in their sugar level is directly related to a reduction in the risk of developing diabetic complications like blindness, heart attacks, strokes and in severe cases, amputations..”

Dr Bruno Blanchon, Consultant, said that several patients are unaware of the complications they already have as a result of their diabetes.

“We have been consistently conducting screening for diabetic damage to the eyes and results showed that approximately one in five diabetics are unaware that they already suffer from retinal damage”.

