Dubai: Dh1 flight tickets announced to Manila as airline celebrates 28th anniversary

One-way base fare is the price of the ticket before fees, taxes and other surcharges are added

by Angel Tesorero

Published: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 1:19 PM

Last updated: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 10:25 PM

From March 3 until Thursday, March 7, passengers can book a flight from Dubai to Manila via Cebu Pacific (CEB) for as low as Dh1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges.

Philippines budget carrier CEB announced the promotion on Sunday as part of its 28th anniversary celebrations.

The Dh1 one-way base fare is the price of a CEB airline ticket before fees, taxes and other surcharges are added. The final ticket price will increase when additional fees are added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

CEB said the travel period for the promotion is between August 1 and September 30, 2024, “allowing guests to book their flights in advance and discover the different natural gems that the Philippines has to offer.”

“From Manila, international passengers can fly to 29 other local destinations to dive into the clear waters of Cebu and Dumaguete, or taste the freshest array of seafood in Roxas and General Santos, or enjoy some peace and quiet in the natural wonders of Bacolod,” the airline added.

Currently, CEB flies to 24 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. It also has 35 domestic routes in the Philippines.

CEB flew its maiden flight from Manila to Cebu on March 8, 1996. It made its maiden Dubai-Manila flight on October 7, 2013.

Angel Tesorero

