Dubai Customs launches smart lockers for passengers

Dubai - The initiative allows travellers to keep valuable goods at the airport customs centre on arrival without paying duty and collect it on departure.

by Staff Reporter Published: Mon 18 Oct 2021, 5:36 PM

Dubai Customs has launched its I-Box smart lockers for storing commercial items or valuable cargo carried by inbound transit passengers at Gitex Global.

The initiative enables travellers to keep their valuable goods in the airport customs centre on arrival without paying duty and collect them through self-clearance service on departure from the country.

Dubai Customs is taking part in in Gitex with eight cutting-edge smart initiatives under the theme “Digital Trade for Safe, Sustainable Supply Chains”.

The I-Box smart lockers project is set to speed up logistics and handling services for valuable cargo at the airport. The advanced initiative cuts down the process time for delivery of valuable items from 30 minutes to a minute. The passenger can simply scan the QR code on the locker and use the OTP code sent to his phone number to unlock the locker and pay storage fees online without any paperwork. These fireproof lockers boast high-end security systems and are easy to move from one place to another within the airport terminals.

“Dubai has established its global distinction and leadership on building innovative projects that ensure sustainable development in all fields, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai,” said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Director-General of Dubai Customs. “His Highness’s forward-looking vision of digital transformation and ongoing disruption of the way the government works has reinforced Dubai’s leading position as a global incubator for innovators and an attractive environment for businesses and investments.”

Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, said: “Dubai Customs seeks to make travellers happier by offering them quick and easy services that expedite entry procedures and enhance their experience, especially in light of the increasing numbers of traders transiting through Dubai.”