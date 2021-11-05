Dubai community: Why the sudden surge of interest in Al Jaddaf?

The place now boasts of several residential developments, sports facilities and luxury hotels

By Mazhar Farooqui Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 11:44 PM

From a sleepy dhow-building quarter to a thriving neighbourhood, Al Jaddaf has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years.

While a couple of shipyards in the neighbourhood still keep Dubai’s seafaring heritage alive, the place now boasts of several residential developments, sports facilities and luxury hotels, including the Palazzo Versace, which is reminiscent of a 16th century Italian palace.

Strategically located between Dubai Creek and Business Bay Extension in the western part of the UAE’s most populous emirate, the mixed-use community has become a popular option for professionals and families looking for an affordable alternative to the city’s more upscale communities.

Omar Haddad, a Lebanese advertising professional, who relocated to Al Jaddaf from Sharjah in mid-August, said the neighbourhood ticks all the right boxes.

“It’s affordable and within close proximity to my office in adjoining Oud Metha. Another upside is the Metro Station bang opposite my house,” said Haddad, who lives in a two-bedroom apartment with his family in one of the towers.

Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor are the undisputed jewels in Al Jaddaf crown because of their spectacular waterfront location. Both communities have a wide range of apartments — ranging from studios to three bedrooms that come with signature luxury interiors and exteriors.

For instance, the porticos of the buildings are made of sustainable stone facades and wood beams to keep the structure cool.

The picturesque Jaddaf Waterfront, also known as Dubai Cultural Village, boasts of a harbour and cultural and exhibition centres, besides institutions offering classes in music, dance and pottery. The destination is also home to the UAE’s first open-air arts and sculpture park.

A joint initiative between Dubai Holding and Art Jameel, the Jaddaf Waterfront Sculpture Park aims to bring together the diverse communities of Dubai through the medium of art and public space.

Mohammad Sami, a resident and regular visitor to the park, said he likes the concept of social interaction through art.

“I’ve made many friends here,” he said.

Vanessa, another resident, said she was unaware about the Jaddaf Waterfront until she visited it while house-hunting three years ago.

“The minute I saw the area I scheduled a viewing with an agent. The following day, I snapped up a spacious studio flat. I love this place so much that I strongly recommend it to anyone looking to relocate,” she said.

Alexander Davies, chief commercial officer, Dubai Holding Real Estate, said they are seeing a shift across their wide portfolio, because people are buying homes to live in instead of an investment option.

A real estate agent said there has been a surge in interest in Al Jaddaf.

“Most of these queries are coming from mid-income families living in the neighbouring emirates of Sharjah and Ajman,” he added.

A brand-new jewel in Dubai’s crown

Romana Khan

I’m a teacher by profession and Dubai has been my home for the past 16 years.

I have lived in the heart of bustling Dubai for the past 15 years. However, I have recently moved to a new and upcoming neighbourhood of Al Jaddaf, which means “the rower” in Arabic.

The neighbourhood is a base for dhow-building in the emirate. The self-contained community living also boasts of several sports facilities, hospitals, and modern residential apartments.

It is located along the Dubai Creek, which makes it an excellent location to live in.

To top it all, there is a Metro station, which is only five minutes away from my apartment. The Metro connectivity makes my daily commute a breeze.

I’m also spoilt for choice for takeaway options because my neighbourhood has several cafeterias and restaurants that suit all pockets.

The civic amenities are all in place because supermarkets, clinics, salons, sports and leisure clubs are located at a stone’s throw. Many schools are also located in the vicinity.

Usually, I go for an evening stroll to the picturesque Jaddaf Waterfront, which is situated along the banks of the historic Dubai Creek. The stroll does wonders for my health and wellness.

Our neighbourhood is also located in close proximity to one of the few urban wildlife preserves — the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, which is a safe haven for nature enthusiasts.

I zeroed in on Al Jaddaf because it offers a quiet lifestyle between the creek and some of the established neighbourhoods in the emirate.

Though it’s close to the nerve centre, it doesn’t have the usual hustle and bustle.

No wonder, the neighbourhood allows me to enjoy life at my own languid pace.