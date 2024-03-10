Dubai announces immigration office working hours during Ramadan

The event will feature leading speakers and experts tackling vital topics in religion, sports, art and entrepreneurship
Most service centres of Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) will remain open from 9am to 5pm during the holy month of Ramadan. This came as the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced reduced working hours during the holy month for government employees.
According to the official statement, customers will be able to avail services at the main building of the administration in Al Jafiliya, Al Manara Centre, the new Al Twar Centre and other external centres. These will be operating from 9am to 5pm every day except on Friday. On Fridays, the working hours will be from 9am to 12pm, and then from 2pm to 5pm.
To provide round-the-clock support, the Customer Happiness Centre - Airport services Terminal 3 will continue to offer services 24 hours a day. Additionally, customers can access services through smart applications and the website of the GDRFA in Dubai.
The Customer Happiness Centre in Al Aweer will open its doors from 6am until 10pm every day of the week, welcoming customers and catering to their needs.
